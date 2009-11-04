Rent The Runway—Literally!

Have you been tagged in Facebook photos wearing your favorite LBD everywhere? Now stars aren't the only ones who have to worry about repeating outfits. Happily, we found an ingenious new Web site, renttherunway.com—a rental-based retailer that lets you dress like a star for prices starting for as low as $50 The site loans looks from designers like Herve Leger (left) and DVF and has even secured capsule collections (think Proenza Schouler's greatest hits!) and flashy runway pieces that never made it to stores. Other rental perks include two size options of your order to ensure a perfect fit and same-day delivery in N.Y.C. (next-day everywhere else in the U.S.). And if you're concerned about mishaps while wearing your loaner, don't fret—each dress is expertly dry cleaned and insured for those of us with slippery fingers.

RentTheRunway.com launches Monday, November 9th. The first 1,000 readers to sign up through InStyle.com will receive 25% off their first purchase.

— Joyann King