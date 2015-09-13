Live Like Bob Dylan: Rent the Home Where He Recorded "Music From Big Pink"

First it was Elizabeth Taylor's Palm Springs getaway, now you can rent the home where Bob Dylan and the Band recorded "Music From Big Pink." Vacation rental site HomeAway.com just added the listing for, you guessed, it "Big Pink." Starting at $650 per night, you can spend some time in the home that fueled the band's first studio album. The historical three-bedroom is located in Saugerties, New York, a picturesque town nestled between the Catskill Mountains and the Hudson River.

This may not be the space for travelers looking for a little luxury, but the view from the original stone fireplace in the backyard cannot be beat. The home sleeps four—one lucky person will even get to stay in "Rick's Room," rightfully named after Band member Rick Danko who spent nights in the bedroom. For more information on how to rent Big Pink, head over to the listing on HomeAway.com.

