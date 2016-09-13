Watch Renée Zellweger Heavyweight Wrestle Jimmy Fallon in a Robot Sumo Suit

We've seen Renée Zellweger take on many different looks for her film roles—after all, she did initially gain 30 pounds to play Bridget Jones in 2001's Bridget Jones's Diary—but you've never seen her quite like this.

Last night on The Tonight Show, she participated in the first edition of Tonight Show Heavyweight Wrestling. With host Jimmy Fallon dressed up in a sumo wrestling Santa suit and Zellweger in a robot Sumo suit, you know it was going to be a good time. And Zellweger didn't hesitate to jump right in with the trash talk. "Santa Claus ain't coming to town tonight, Jefe!" she said to Fallon. "Oh snap! I got snapped!" said Fallon.

Though they were both laughing when they started, the Bridget Jones's Baby star managed to push Fallon right down, taking the first round and doing a little victory dance in her hilarious costume. "He let me have that one, didn't you? You're trying to set me up?" she said. Perhaps it seemed like that, but when she managed to knock him out out of the circle for the second round, it was clear the Oscar winner had it in the bag. Fallon pronounced her the winner as he admitted he was out of breath.

RELATED: Renée Zellweger Makes an Elegant Statement in Satin at the Bridget Jones's Baby World Premiere

Watch Zellwegger fight Fallon in heavyweight wresting in the clip above. Bridget Jones's Baby hits theaters on Friday, Sept. 16.