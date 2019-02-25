Renée Zellweger Just Made a Rare Public Appearance
In the sleekest LBD, no less.
It’s not often that Renée Zellweger makes a red carpet appearance, but we’re grateful every single time she does.
The actress walked her first major carpet of the year at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Zellweger, herself an Oscar winner, celebrated the evening (which might just honor her ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper’s work) in a square-neck black midi gown with a thigh-high slit and sleek sleeves that belled at the wrist.
Renée paired her sexy LBD with a set of pointed-toe stilettos with embellished ankle straps. Zellweger kept her makeup simple and understated, her blonde locks pulled back in a low bun at the nape of her neck.
The Bridget Jones star hasn’t attended the Oscar or the Vanity Fair Oscars party since 2013. She's kept a low profile over the past few years — but that’s all about to change. Zellweger recently wrapped shooting Judy Garland biopic Judy, and is currently filming a series called What/If.
Welcome back, Renée — you’ve been missed!