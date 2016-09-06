Renée Zellweger Makes an Elegant Statement in Satin at the Bridget Jones's Baby World Premiere Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 05: Renee Zellweger arrives for the World premiere of "Bridget Jones's Baby" at Odeon Leicester Square on September 5, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage Renée Zellweger is back! The actress hit the red carpet for the world premiere of Bridget Jones' s Baby in London on Monday, looking positively radiant in a midnight blue gown by Elsa Schiaparelli. The asymmetrical one-shoulder dress featured a thigh-high slit cinched at the top by an oversize crystal-embellished zebra brooch that showed off the 47-year-old's lean legs. Zellweger accessorized her look with a gold cocktail ring on each hand and a pair of strappy black Stuart Weitzman sandals, which further accentuated her toned gams. The actress styled her blonde locks in a low chignon, with a few loose tendrils framing her face. Bridget Jones' s Baby premieres 12 years after Zellweger appeared in Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, the last installment in the film franchise based on Helen Fielding's books, which chronicle the romantic misadventures of the adorably awkward Brit. This time around, Zellweger is joined by Patrick Dempsey (and his adorable family) as well as Colin Firth, who makes his triumphant return to the role of Mark Darcy. RELATED: Patrick Dempsey Makes the Bridget Jones's Baby Premiere a Family Affair Bridget Jones's Baby is due in U.S. theaters Sept. 16.

