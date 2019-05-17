Renée Zellweger Stuck to Her Red Carpet Uniform During a Rare Public Appearance

Spotting Renée Zellweger on a red carpet has become rarer than spying the “hot duck” in its natural habitat. The Oscar winner has kept an ultra-low profile in the past few years, making only a handful of public appearances since the Bridget Jones’s Baby press tour in 2016.

Image zoom Tony Barson/Getty Images

But, thankfully, our Netflix queues are about to get a much-needed infusion of Renée. The 50-year-old stars in the streaming platform’s mysterious drama series, What/If, out May 24.

Zellweger attended a special screening of the series on Thursday in Hollywood, her first red carpet appearance since the Vanity Fair Oscar party in February. Like her most recent public outing, the actress opted for her go-to uniform: blonde hair tied back with a few wisps left to frame her face paired with a figure-hugging LBD.

RELATED: Renée Zellweger Is Serving Up Basic Instinct Vibes in Her Television Debut

Renée wore a long-sleeved V-neck midi dress this time around, but stuck with the same footwear silhouette: a black pointed-toe ankle-strap pump.

Image zoom Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Nothing wrong with knowing what you like!