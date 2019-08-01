Renée Zellweger Swapped Her Typical Red Carpet Uniform for a Pink Minidress

Like you and I, Renée Zellweger really loves a good LBD. And why not? It’s hard to go wrong with a staple that exudes both classic sensibility and quiet sophistication. The Bridget Jones star proved her fondness for a curve-hugging neutral at a screening of What/If in May, the Vanity Fair Oscar party in February, and basically every other event she’s attended over the past 20 years or so …

Image zoom Tony Barson/Getty Images

Image zoom Tasia Wells/Getty Images

Image zoom CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

As you may have also noticed, Zellweger’s partial to a black pump and low ponytail.

Anyway, Renée bucked convention on Wednesday night at a Hollywood Foreign Press Association banquet in Beverly Hills, swapping her typical LBD for something a bit flashier. She arrived at the event in a bright pink taffeta Lela Rose minidress ($2,250; modaoperandi.com) with voluminous off-the-shoulder sleeves and crystal embellishments decorating the bodice. But Zellweger didn’t forgo her customary aesthetic entirely — she kept her blonde locks in their signature low up ‘do and polished the style off with a classic black pump.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Watch out, Elle Woods, Renée’s coming for your hot pink crown.