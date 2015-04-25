Birthday Girl Renée Zellweger’s Key to Living a Happier Life

We couldn't be happier for Renée Zellweger. The Oscar winner, who rings in her 46th birthday today, has not only conquered Hollywood with starring roles in Chicago, Cold Mountain, and Bridget Jones's Diary, but also has found balance and happiness in her personal life, as she revealed to PEOPLE earlier this week. "I'm great. I'm busy. I'm happy," Zellweger said at an ALS event that she attended with her boyfriend of two years, musician Doyle Bramhall II.

RELATED: Renée Zellweger Has a Brand New Set of Bangs

In fact, this positive outlook is a signature characteristic of the star. Back in 2008, Zellweger graced InStyle's April cover, and shared a similar sentiment. "I think I was born happy. If I have a bad moment, it doesn't take me long to switch the gear back. I say, 'That sucked,' and move on," Zellweger told us. "There's a lot I want to do. I want to be better at things. I want to know more; I want to understand more. I want to figure out what it is I'm supposed to do. I'm on the road, but I know it's not the whole road." Sound advice.

PHOTOS: Renée Zellweger's Changing Looks Through the Years