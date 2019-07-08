Renée Zellweger Sounds Just Like Judy Garland in the New Biopic Trailer

Casual reminder that Academy Award-winning actress Renée Zellweger has got pipes — and she's putting them to good use in her latest project.

Zellweger stuns in a the first full-length trailer for the upcoming Judy Garland biopic Judy, transforming into the legend in what looks to be a show-stopping performance.

In the trailer, Zellweger dances, postures, and, of course, sings a very Garland-esque rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." And given what we can see just from a trailer, it wouldn't be surprising if Zellweger's name starts floating into the awards season conversations.

Judy follows Garland from the winter of 1968 onwards as she performs a five-week run of her sold-out concert series at The Talk of the Town in London, exploring her final days before she died of an overdose at the age of 47 in June 1969.

The movie also stars Finn Wittrock as Garland’s fifth husband Mickey Deans, Rufus Sewell as her third husband Sid Luft, and Jessie Buckley as production assistant Rosalyn Wilder.

"I cannot wait for people to see Renée," Buckley previously told InStyle about the film. "I couldn’t believe it on set. She’s the most amazing woman."

Judy hits theaters on Sept. 27.