Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable As Judy Garland in a New Biopic

After something of a retreat from the spotlight, Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger is stepping into a role any actress would be eager to play: Judy Garland.

JB Lacroix/ Getty Images

The biopic, Judy, follows Garland through her sold-out London concert series in the winter of 1968. This time period marks the beginning of the end for the legendary performer, as she was found dead in her London home in June 1969 from a drug overdose.

Larry Ellis/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Garland, who was married five times in her 47 years, wed her fifth husband, Mickey Deans, just months prior to her passing. Two of Judy’s marriages bore children: Liza Minelli, Lorna Luft, and Joey Luft. While the full scope of the film is somewhat unclear, the IMDb page lists the roles of both Liza and Lorna.

Judy just released the first images of Zellweger embodying the late Garland, and the resemblance is truly uncanny. In the photo, the actress performs in a glittering floral cocktail dress, her hair short and dark, lips a bold magenta hue.

Pathe/BBC

We’ve yet to hear the Bridget Jones star take on Garland’s inimitable timbre, but she’s spot-on as far as appearances go.