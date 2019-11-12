Renée Zellweger Loves Face Spray as Much as You 

If it's been a while since you've thought about Renée Zellweger, it's exactly what the Oscar winner wanted. She took a break to recharge, reboot, and reinvigorate herself, which is what happened when she sprayed InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown with her favorite face mist, Skin Up's Phil Pharma Hydrating Elixir ($149, skinupusa.com).

Well, it's not exactly a face spray. Skin Up has a special gadget that sprays the serum like it's a face spray, which explains why Brown and Zellwegger both swear it's baby skin in a bottle. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, lipoic acid, coenzyme Q10, and aloe vera, it may be a little bit fancier than what we all keep stashed in our desk drawers and bathroom cabinets, but when your résumé includes Roxie Hart, Bridget Jones, and Judy Garland, you deserve something a little extra.

That something extra could come in handy as Zellweger gears up to promote her latest flick, Judy. She told Brown in InStyle's December cover story that filming was "punishing" and that she's just now starting to catch up with her own life.

"I was tired and skinny when we finished [Judy]. The schedule is pretty punishing, but it's finite. You know that after this series of months, you can catch up a little," Zellweger explained. "But, yeah, this one was big. It was big because I was greedy. I didn't want to stop. I wanted to keep digging."

As much as she loves that hydrating face spray, Zellweger says that she's not fearful of getting older and all of the things that come with it. She's all about balance and living in the moment, because she knows that taking time in the gym is just as important as taking time for herself.

"I'd rather celebrate each phase of my life and be present in it than mourn something that's passed. I don't want to miss this moment to be something that I used to be," Zellweger said.

"That's for someone else now. And good luck to them, because you have to survive a lot to move forward to your next state. I'm not saying I'm canceling my gym membership anytime soon, because I'm not. I'd rather be a healthy, productive woman in each stage of my life than apologetic. I also don't want to perpetuate the notion that somehow moving forward in your life is wrong."