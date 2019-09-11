Renée Zellweger Opted for Her Favorite Silhouette at the Toronto International Film Festival Premiere of Judy

If there’s one positive thing 2019 has given us, it’s the reemergence of Renée Zellweger (and maybe Cookie Monster and Lizzo’s kinship).

After an enduring retreat from the spotlight, Zellweger returned to the fore this year to promote two projects: Netflix series What/If and Judy Garland biopic Judy.

The early Oscar buzz surrounding the actress’s turn as Garland is deafening, as evidenced at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of the movie, wherein Zellweger received not one but two standing ovations.

A standing ovation for JUDY. Lasted about two minutes and only ended because Renee Zellweger got teary-eyed and requested everyone sit before she messed up her makeup. #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/DBVlFvsGEl — Tara Deschamps @ #TIFF19 (@tara_deschamps) September 11, 2019

Zellweger, already an Oscar winner for her performance in Cold Mountain, arrived at the premiere on Tuesday evening in an off-the-shoulder, baby blue button-front Ulyana Sergeenko midi dress. She paired the pastel gown with gleaming cream-colored pumps and her traditional loose updo.

Though we’re a tad surprised to see Zellweger forsake her go-to red carpet LBD, we could’ve predicted she’d opt for an off-the-shoulder style. The Judy star’s all for a good collarbone/shoulder moment.

RELATED: Renée Zellweger Revealed What She Was Up to During Her 6-Year Break From Hollywood

Judging by the reaction to Zellweger’s comeback performance as Garland, this is hardly the last we’ll see of the actress (on the red carpet or otherwise). Our betting pool for Zellweger’s Oscars gown starts … now.