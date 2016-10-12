Renée Zellweger Shows Off Her Toned Figure in an All Black Athleisure Outfit
Fresh off the success of her film Bridget Jones's Baby, Renée Zellweger was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills yesterday in a sporty-chic, all-black athleisure ensemble.
Zellweger paired a textured jacket with down lining with black capri leggings, a USO baseball cap, colorful sneakers, and aviator sunnies, as she walked to her car, camel-colored jacket draped over one arm.
Zellweger slayed every red carpet premiere and photocall for Bridget Jones's Baby, from her sexy satin look at the London event to the one-sleeved wonder in Berlin. Perhaps our favorite look, though, was from the premiere in New York City, where she wore a strapless gown featuring a thigh-high slit on the textured skirt and a velvet bodice. Her male co-stars, Patrick Dempsey and Colin Firth looked almost as good as their leading lady, as they posed with her on the red carpet.
Now that Zellweger has made her Hollywood debut after a hiatus from the acting world, we're excited to see her out and about in L.A. more often!