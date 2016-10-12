Zellweger slayed every red carpet premiere and photocall for Bridget Jones's Baby, from her sexy satin look at the London event to the one-sleeved wonder in Berlin. Perhaps our favorite look, though, was from the premiere in New York City, where she wore a strapless gown featuring a thigh-high slit on the textured skirt and a velvet bodice. Her male co-stars, Patrick Dempsey and Colin Firth looked almost as good as their leading lady, as they posed with her on the red carpet.