Renée Zellweger Shows Off Her Toned Figure in an All Black Athleisure Outfit

By Jane Asher Updated Oct 12, 2016 @ 6:30 pm
Fresh off the success of her film Bridget Jones's Baby, Renée Zellweger was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills yesterday in a sporty-chic, all-black athleisure ensemble.

Zellweger paired a textured jacket with down lining with black capri leggings, a USO baseball cap, colorful sneakers, and aviator sunnies, as she walked to her car, camel-colored jacket draped over one arm.

SHOP THE TREND:

Hybrid jacket, $180; nordstrom.com.

Black capri leggings, $49; athleta.com.

Zellweger slayed every red carpet premiere and photocall for Bridget Jones's Baby, from her sexy satin look at the London event to the one-sleeved wonder in Berlin. Perhaps our favorite look, though, was from the premiere in New York City, where she wore a strapless gown featuring a thigh-high slit on the textured skirt and a velvet bodice. Her male co-stars, Patrick Dempsey and Colin Firth looked almost as good as their leading lady, as they posed with her on the red carpet.

RELATED: Renée Zellweger and Patrick Dempsey Talk Crazy First Jobs

Now that Zellweger has made her Hollywood debut after a hiatus from the acting world, we're excited to see her out and about in L.A. more often!

