Renée Zellweger Is 47! See Her Gorgeous Beauty Transformation

Happy birthday to Renée Zellweger! The actress, who's perhaps best known for playing the title role in Bridget Jones's Diary, turns 47 today. After more than two decades in the acting biz, Zellweger's received much critical acclaim for her work and, as a result, three Golden Globes and an Academy Award.

Rather than slowing her roll with the passing years, the actress keeps busy with a non-stop schedule of projects. Since finishing up filming Bridget Jones's Baby, the third in the Bridget Jones franchise, there's been buzz surrounding Zellweger's role in the upcoming film The Whole Truth, opposite Keanu Reeves. The film's release date is set for June 10, 2016.

RELATED: 6 Hysterical GIFS to Celebrate Bridget Jones's Diary's 15th Anniversary​

In recent years, the star's walked numerous red carpets, looking fresh-faced and full of life. And so, in honor of her big day, we've rounded up Zellweger's best beauty moments since emerging on the Hollywood scene back in the early '90s. To this day, she's as gorgeous (and ageless!) as ever. See for yourself in photos above.