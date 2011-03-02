Renée Zellweger Books Another Bridget Jones Flick, ANTM Clothing Line and More!

1. If you liked the first two movies about Bridget Jones, there's a third on the way! Renée Zellweger signed on for another installment. [Variety]

2. America's Next Top Model star Jay Manuel will launch a women's clothing line named Attitude at Canadian Sears stores. Fierce! [Racked]

3. Designer Alice Temperley received her MBE from Queen Elizabeth II yesterday. [My Fashion Life]

4. Amber Heard is the new face of Guess, with a campaign set to roll out this fall. [WWD]

5. Missed Oprah's show yesterday? Willow Smith performed! Adorably, of course. [Oprah]

6. Dr. Phil contributor Kelly Cutrone will launch a new sportswear line named The Electric Love Army. [NBC]