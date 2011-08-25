Reminder: Win 3 Kardashian Outfits + $100 Sears Gift Card!

Courtesy of Sears
Sharon Clott Kanter
Aug 25, 2011 @ 10:40 am

You have two more chances to win! Win three outfits from the new Kardashian Kollection for Sears—the same looks the sisters model on pg. 496 of the September InStyle issueand score a $100 gift card to shop more Kardashian-designed looks at SearsStyle.com.

HOW TO WIN: Keep your eyes on @InStyle's Twitter for the next two days! All if have to do is follow us, and be the 20th person to retweet a special message around 4 p.m. EST each day. Good luck! U.S. residents only. One winner per day.

MORE! See 20 of our favorite looks from the new Kardashian Kollection in the gallery.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!