Remembering the Work of Stylist Annabel Tollman

The fashion world is in mourning: Annabel Tollman, former fashion director and stylist to the stars, passed away in her sleep last week at age 39. The British stylist became known for her her ability to highlight the female figure, which led her to dress a range of body types and personalities in Hollywood, including Scarlett Johansson (in Valentino), Anne Hathaway (in Nina Ricci), the Olsen twins, and Kristen Wiig (in J. Mendel). Her sartorial vision, her keen eye, and her old-Hollywood glamour aesthetic will be missed. In her memory, click to see several of the memorable celebrity looks she put together for the red carpet.