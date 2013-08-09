Remembering Whitney Houston's Birthday, Changes in Catching Fire and More

1. Today would have been Whitney Houston's 50th birthday. In her honor, listen to her top singles. [HuffPo]

2. Spoiler alert: Find out three changes you can expect in the Hunger Games: Catching Fire. [EW]

3. Cher would be proud: NCLA released new nail wraps inspired by Clueless. [Refinery 29]

4. Looks like Once Upon a Time is heading to Neverland in Season 3! [E! Online]

5. These girls are lacquering up for a good cause. [Polished Girlz]

6. Lady Gaga is at it again, this time she is posing for Marina Abramovic's latest performance art project. [The Daily Beast]