Remembering Whitney Houston on Her Birthday

By Rose Walano
Aug 09, 2012 @ 8:30 am
WireImage; Everett; Getty Images

Whitney Houston would have turned 49 today. It's been nearly six months since the powerhouse singer passed away, just before the Grammys, and we're still remembering her immense contribution to pop culture. From her her most iconic moments to our favorite Whitney song (so hard to choose), she continues to stand out as one of a kind. Help us remember Ms. Houston by reliving her best moments and the ways she's been honored.

