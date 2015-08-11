Remembering Robin Williams a Year After His Death

It's hard to believe that Robin Williams left us one year ago today. The actor, comedian, and all-around good guy made generations of people laugh in iconic films such as Good Morning Vietnam, Aladdin, and Mrs. Doubtfire, and conquered dramatic roles in Good Will Hunting and Dead Poets Society. Even President Obama was affected by his passing last August, issuing the statement: "He gave his immeasurable talent freely and generously to those who needed it most—from our troops stationed abroad to the marginalized on our own streets."

The Oscar winner's final film, a micro-budget indie called Boulevard that centers on a closeted banker, opened in limited release last weekend, and director Dito Montiel told the Los Angeles Times how honored he was to have gotten the chance to work with Williams. "It is one of those special things, when somebody who has that much acclaim and doesn't need to be there wants to spend an hour just talking about the next scene and making sure they have every little nuance," he said.

Williams's tragic death proves that even the most seemingly light-hearted people around us can suffer from extreme depression and suicidal thoughts. (If you or anyone you know needs help, reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-272-TALK or suicidepreventionlifeline.org.)

Take a moment and look back at the star's legacy.

