Remembering the Late Paul Walker on What Would Have Been His 43rd Birthday

Paul Walker, the Fast and Furious star who tragically died in a car accident in November of 2013, would have turned 43 years old today.

Beginning his career as a guest star in several TV shows, including the Young and the Restless and Touched by an Angel, Walker quickly rose to stardom. Landing his breakout roles in the 1999 teen classic films, She’s All That and Varsity Blues, Walker—with his signature sun-kissed locks and sultry smile—was an immediate Hollywood heartthrob.

Later down the line, Walker began to land more involved acting roles, gaining international fame for his portrayal of Brian O’Conner in The Fast and the Furious. Walker then continued on in the role for sequels 2 Fast 2 Furious, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6 but he sadly passed away before he could finish the seventh installment.

When debating whether they should finish filming following Walker's death, the rest of the Furious 7 cast (including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jordana Brewster) agreed that Walker would have wanted them to finish the movie. Always remembered for his incredible talent, philanthropic ways, and close circle of friends, Walker will forever be missed.