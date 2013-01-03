Remembering Patti Page

Patti Page, the woman who voiced many of the most soothing ballads and country melodies of the 1950s, passed away on January 1 at the age of 85. Born as Clara Ann Fowler in Oklahoma in 1927, Page went on to sell millions of records, including her biggest hit, "Tennessee Waltz," which was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1998. The Recording Academy will honor Page with the Lifetime Achievement Grammy at the February 10th ceremony. In her honor, we bring you another one of her hits, "How Much is That Doggie in the Window?" Watch it above.

