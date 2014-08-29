Remembering Michael Jackson on What Would Have Been His 56th Birthday

Today, we celebrate the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, who would have turned 56. The four-time Grammy winner first garnered attention as the youngest performer in the family-fronted Jackson 5, and soon after, Jackson came into his own, launching his super-successful solo career in the '80s that ultimately cemented his genius in pop culture HIStory.

Despite churning out countless hit songs, the legend is also best known for his sartorial sensibility. From his red leather "Thriller" jacket to the time he moonwalked in thick white socks and penny loafers with a single sequined white glove in "Billy Jean," today we find ourselves nostalgic for when Jackson knew how to set a standard of style.

Ready to relive his thrilling fashion choices? Then you're in luck, because we shopped out some of his key looks just for you.