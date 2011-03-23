Remembering Elizabeth Taylor

Screen legend Elizabeth Taylor passed away today in Los Angeles at the age of 79 after being in the hospital for weeks due to congestive heart failure, ABC News reports. Taylor not only leaves an acting legacy as a two-time Academy Award winner who performed in more than 50 films, she was also a fashion icon, fragrance creator, and avid jewelry collector. Taylor was also a celebrated AIDS activist, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awarded her a humanitarian award for her work for the cause in 1993. Taylor had seven husbands in her lifetime, and she is survived by four children, 10 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Click through to reflect on Taylor’s most memorable moments.

