Today, we remember Cory Monteith, who would have turned 34. The Canadian-born actor, who suffered an untimely death in July 2013, stole our hearts as the charming Finn Hudson on Glee. Monteith left behind an impressive range of roles and a successful acting career. We will always miss you, Cory!

In honor of what would have been his 34th birthday, we're taking a look back at the Glee cast's high school yearbook photos.

PHOTOS: Glee High School Photo Flashback