Remember Rebecca Black? She's Got New Music!

"It's Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday." Who remembers when this lyric was perpetually stuck in everyone's heads? Well the song's singer Rebecca Black has come a long way since the release of her overnight Internet-released hit "Friday" in 2011 (when she was just 14!), and she sat down Friday with InStyle to give us the low down on her new single, "Great Divide". And the fact that she visited our Los Angeles offices was a total coincidence, by the way!
"I think a lot of people don't realize how young I was when 'Friday' came out", Black shared with InStyle in a Facebook Live interview. "This music is the first thing that's out there that really represents me, and really represent me as an artist and what I love and what I love to listen to". Hit play on the above video to watch the full broadcast.
Black's new single "Great Divide" dropped today and is available now for your listening pleasure!