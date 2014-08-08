Remember Angelina Jolie's Killer Maleficent Heels? Now They Can Be Yours!

While promoting her film Maleficent earlier this year, Angelina Jolie walked the red carpet in several paris of villainous Christian Louboutin heels. The designer created the 5-inch kicks in collaboration with the actress, and now Louboutin is making them available to the masses. Jolie had a hand in designing the shoes, which feature an intricate thorn-clad wedge, sheer mesh paneling, and the brand's signature red sole.

We loved the wicked shoes more and more each time the actress wore them—from when she donned them in black with a Ralph Lauren jumpsuit at the film's Paris premiere (above, right) to styling the white pair with an Atelier Versace dress in London (above, center) and wearing them in gold with a Michael Kors dress in Shanghai (above, left).

Courtesy Photo

Interested in picking up a pair? The designer will be releasing them at his five Christian Louboutin flagship stores (New York, West Hollywood, London, Hong Kong, and Paris) in both black and red patent leather beginning in October. In true Jolie form, a portion of the proceeds from the limited-edition Malangeli shoes ($1,495) will benefit SOS Children’s Villages, a humanitarian organization she has supported for years that provides orphaned and abandoned children with stable, loving homes in 133 countries.

