Remake Hollywood Hair History With Products By Kenneth

Hairstylist Kenneth Battelle's career history reads like a movie script. After a colleague called in sick one day in 1954, he styled then-newlywed Jacqueline Kennedy and soon became her mane man. Just eight years later, he coiffed regular client Marilyn Monroe for her now-infamous "Happy Birthday Mr. President" serenade to Jackie's husband, JFK. Today, society women and celebrities (including Mary Louise Parker) frequent the Kenneth salon inside New York City's famed Waldorf Astoria Hotel for some star treatment. "I just think about what Halston told me a long time ago," Battelle has said of his success. "'You're famous because of your clients, not because of you.'" Now anyone can get Hollywood hair thanks to products from the stylist's eponymous line. Want to create soft waves a la Marilyn? Work the sculpting paste through damp tresses, divide into sections, twist into loose curls and let air-dry.

•Sculpting Paste, $13; kennethsalon.com

•Dry Shampoo, $20; kennethsalon.com

—Bronwyn Barnes and Elisabeth Durkin