Relive the Best Moments from Lollapalooza by Checking Out Our Favorite Instagrams!

Chicago was the place to be this weekend! Musicians and celebrities alike flooded the Midwestern city for the Lollapalooza music festival, and from looks of of Instagram it was a successful three-day extravaganza.

Among the attendees was Ashley Greene, who shared her festival-ready ensemble on Instagram before heading to the grounds to see artists like Rihanna and Eminem perform on stage. Couldn't make it to Chicago? Relive some of the best moments from the weekend by checking out eight of our favorite Instagram snaps below, and get ready for a bit of FOMO (aka "fear of missing out").

1. Eminem posted this photo of him and Rihanna performing! "Warm up for #themonstertour," he captioned.

Warm up for #themonstertour. Thank you @lollapalooza! A photo posted by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Aug 2, 2014 at 9:21am PDT

2. No music festival is complete without a great outfit, and we think Ashley Greene nailed it.

Potential #lollapalooza outfit. #fashion #oakley #lokai #elizabethandjames #toryburch #chicago A photo posted by Ashley Greene (@ashleygreene) on Aug 1, 2014 at 1:09pm PDT

3. The party didn't stop after the festival gates closed! Ed Westwick kept the momentum alive by attending a DJ set at a Chicago hot spot.

4. After taking the stage, musician Kate Nash posted this photo of herself and the crazy crowd.

Epic show. Chicago u crazeeee I ❤️ u! #lollapalooza2014 😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻 A photo posted by @katenash on Aug 2, 2014 at 6:27pm PDT

5. Evidence of a great set? Lorde’s post-performance lie down.

feet off the edge. thankyou, chicago A photo posted by Lorde (@lordemusic) on Aug 1, 2014 at 9:03pm PDT

6. Outkast brought down the house at Lollapalooza!

#lollapalooza #outkast20 💪 #ChiTown A photo posted by Big Boi (@therealbigboi) on Aug 2, 2014 at 8:36pm PDT

7. Foster the People kept the crowd grooving during the last day of festival.

thank you lollapalooza A photo posted by Foster The People (@fosterthepeople) on Aug 2, 2014 at 7:48pm PDT

8. Chicago native Krewella couldn't perform at Lollapalooza without a bit of Garrett Popcorn!

repping our city by eating disgusting amounts of @garrettpopcorn 😝 LOLLA WE ARE ABOUT TO BE UP IN YOU!! A photo posted by Krewella (@krewella) on Aug 1, 2014 at 9:23am PDT

