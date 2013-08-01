Rejoice, Friends: Starting Today, You Can Shop Online for H&M

This day has been in the works for months and it was worth the wait: U.S. SHOPPERS CAN NOW BUY H&M ONLINE. With options for women, men, plus-size and kids at the reach of your fingertips, along with additional sizes and exclusive offers, the site is a one-stop shop for quick, affordable fashion delivered right to your doorstep (minus those overcrowded dressing rooms). The site also showcases items you can't get at a brick and mortar location, like H&M's first home collection, which was part of today's online debut. So, warm up your clicker finger and head to hm.com — it's time to start shopping.

