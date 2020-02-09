Regina King Wore Half a Million Dollars Worth of Jewelry to the Oscars
She casually paired them with her Versace gown.
Regina King has returned to the Oscars red carpet for the 2020 ceremony wearing – wait for it – half a million dollars worth of jewelry. Yes you read that right, the actress, who will be presenting for the Best Supporting Actress category, paired over $500,000 worth of Harry Winston jewelry (including rings and bracelets) with her fitted pink gown.
Her dress was designed by Versace and featured a fitted body and a flowing train. The dress and the jewels were equally as eye-catching, sparkling with every pose.
Last year, Regina won the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk. Though it was her first time winning an Academy Award, she was an absolute pro. Not only did she steal the show in a strapless red gown, her moving speech was one of the most talked about of the evening.