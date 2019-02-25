Regina King and Regina King's Leg Were Total Winners at the Oscars

Regina King is having a moment. From her Emmy win for her role in Seven Seconds to her Golden Globes win for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk, it would seem the big and small screens can't get enough of King.

And last night her momentum continued. King hit the Oscars red carpet for her first Academy Award nomination, a nod she scored as a result of her role as Sharon Rivers in Barry Jenkins's If Beale Street Could Talk. She bested Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone, Marina de Tavira and Amy Adams in the category, taking home the Oscar and posing like this in the press room:

Image zoom Rick Rowell/Getty Images

She wore a sculpted white Oscar de la Renta gown with an up-to-there slit, and yep, you can bet she showed off her toned legs while she was busy basking in the glory of her win.

King isn't afraid to play around with her style on the red carpet. Take, for instance, the show-stopping fuchsia gown she wore to the British Academy Film Awards earlier this month.

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty Images

And, of course, there was the dazzling strapless pink Alberta Ferretti dress she wore to the Golden Globes where she took home a win.

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

There was also the lime green Christian Siriano gown she wore when she accepted her third Emmy in September (for her role as Latrice Butler in Netflix's Seven Seconds), and even the metallic number she wore to the 2005 Academy Awards long before she was an Oscars nominee.

Image zoom Neilson Barnard/Getty Images