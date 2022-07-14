Regé-Jean Page Says "Bridgerton" Can Go Ahead and Recast His Role

Regé-Jean Page isn't quiet about how he's definitely, 100% done with Bridgerton, the show that put him front and center in fans' hearts and minds and gave everyone a reason to give each and every spoon they pick up a second glance.

While promoting his new Netflix film The Gray Man, Page said that if the crew at Bridgerton wants to just replace him with a different actor altogether, he'd be fine with it. So, if the Duke of Hastings does manage to make a comeback — a rumor that comes around every time there's a bit of Bridgerton news to share — he might very well be someone completely different.

"They're free to do as they like," he told Variety.

And as for supporting the show, it seems like Page hasn't had the time to keep up with his pals, saying that hasn't even seen Bridgerton's sophomore season — and he probably won't by the sound of it.

"I haven't caught up with it," he said, adding that after the show wrapped, he and creator Shonda Rhimes sat down to discuss his future on the show.

"Shonda and I had a wonderful conversation at the end of season one. We were quite happy with how we stuck the landing on that one," he said. "We did so well on that redemptive arc that people forget that Simon was kind of horrific. He was the best example of a Regency fuckboy that any of us had come across. And so, because we came around full circle so well, because we stuck that landing, you're left with this great feeling. You really do have to be brave about ending stories like that."

That isn't to say that the rumors won't continue to swirl. Fans will undoubtedly want Page back, whether it's for a full-on role or just a cameo. And now that the show has gone off-book, there's no telling what Rhimes has in store for the 'Ton — and if anyone can convince Simon to make a triumphant return, it's her.