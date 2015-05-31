10 Refreshing Face Mists You’ll Want to Spritz on All Summer

Hydrating face mists are one of our favorite summer sidekicks. Why? They instantly freshen up our complexions, provide much-needed moisture, and keep our spirits lifted through even the stickiest of days.

Best of all, these genius formulas, which energize the skin with all kinds of vitamins and nutrients, don’t mess up our makeup and actually prevent it from melting off and settling into fine lines. Needless to say, we’re completely addicted.

Thus, we rounded up 10 of our favorites, including a miracle multitasker our beauty intern can’t stop raving about. Scroll down to shop!

