Reformation's Just-Released Second Bridal Collection Will Leave You Breathless

Autumn brides and bridesmaids, listen up: Starting today, you can get your hands on Reformation's brand-new fall bridal collection. In April, the eco-friendly, free-spirited label released its first bridal collection and it was so well received that they decided to do another.

"Love is always in [the] air and that means so are weddings," the Reformation team said in a statement, and added that since planning a wedding can be a pain, finding a dress shouldn't have to be. The collection is filled with subtly sexy styles for brides, bridesmaids, and even wedding guests. In contrast to the airy pastels that permeated the first collection, this one is full of rich, bold colors (like royal blue and merlot) suitable for fall weddings as well as prints. There's even a bridal crop top!

Reformation's bridal collection is available now on thereformation.com.

