Reformation Introduces a New Petites Collection, and It's Everything

For petites, the struggle is real when it comes to hunting down pieces that are not only stylish, but also cater to a diminutive frame. Culottes fit as baggy pants, overalls straps are as long as suspenders, and drop-waist silhouettes fall way below the waist. So when Reformation's first petite collection launched earlier this year, it opened its proverbial pearly gates to sartorial heaven for the pint-sized crowd, giving them access to the brand's trademark L.A.-style through off-the-shoulder dresses, sleek jumpsuits, and cut-out pieces that actually fit.

And now, Reformation has done it again with a second rollout of six new styles ($178 to $258). "We want to give women of all shapes, sizes and lengths the chance to wear Ref," the site reads. "So we're continuing the mission with our second Don't Call Me Cute Collection, made exclusive for ladies 5'4" and under."

Modeled below by Courtney Trop of Always Judging, the new pieces include a playful fringe black wrap dress, bralette-and-skirt sets in red-and-white print and in gingham, a breezy maxi, and two pretty skater dresses. Scroll down for the campaign shots and then head on over to reformation.com/petites to shop the "Don't Call Me Cute" collection. Shawties, rejoice!

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy

