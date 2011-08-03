Reese's New Disney Role, Katy's Teenage Dream Breaks Records, and More!

InStyle Staff
Aug 03, 2011 @ 12:00 pm

1. Reese Witherspoon's next project will be starring in Disney's Wish List. [NYMag]

2. Katy Perry's Teenage Dream album broke records with five No. 1 singles! [THR]

3. Freida Pinto looks glamorous in her new Paris L'Oreal campaign. Check out the video! [BeautyHigh]

4. Supermodel Petra Nemcova will wear a Marchesa dress to her wedding next June.  [HuffPo]

5. ASOS unveiled a new iPad app for shopping— and it's free! [Refinery29]

6. Karl Lagerfeld was spotted in St. Tropez without his signature sunglasses! [CatwalkQueen]

