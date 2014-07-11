Reese Witherspoon's Wild Trailer Brings Out All the Feelings

Image zoom Courtesy

Is there another Oscar in the future for Reese Witherspoon? After watching her in the new trailer for her upcoming movie Wild, we think the answer might be yes.

Based on Cheryl Strayed's 2012 memoir of the same name, the film follows Witherspoon's character as she hikes the Pacific Crest Trail from the Mojave Desert through California and Oregon to Washington State alone in the hopes that she can piece her crumbling life back together. Directed by Dallas Buyers Club's Jean-Marc Vallee, the film promises to be an emotional one.

Watch the trailer below, and let the Oscar buzz begin!

