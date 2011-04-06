Reese Witherspoon's Wedding Dress Inspiration: See More Pink Bridal Gowns!
When Reese Witherspoon said “I do” to talent agent Jim Toth in Ojai, California on March 26th, she wore—as previously predicted—a stunning custom Chantilly lace gown by bridal designer Monique Lhuillier in a pretty blush hue. Witherspoon’s not the only one seeing pink. Top labels like Vera Wang (shown) and Oscar de la Renta have incorporated the subtle pastel in their collections, sending everything from hint-of-hue sashes to head-to-toe color down the runway. Inspired by Reese Witherspoon, click through the gallery to see some of our favorite pink wedding dresses.