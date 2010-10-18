Reese Witherspoon's Stylish New Flick
Credit: Splash News (2); Bauer-Griffin (2)
Images from Reese Witherspoon's latest film, This Means War, have trickled in, and we've been dying to know what designers are behind the looks. Today, our prayers have been answered and—ta da!—we can bring you all the info! From left, her bandage dress is by Herve Leger, her clutch is from Stella McCartney and her peep-toe pumps are Christian Louboutin. Next, her exquisite red bag is by Chloe. The blue ruffled dress is from Anlo and her red heels are, again, by Louboutin. And at the far right, the gorgeous white lace dress is Stella McCartney. The McG-directed movie is not out until next year, but we're going to cop Reese's polished, feminine style a whole lot sooner.