Reese Witherspoon's Sons Look So Cute on the Last Day of School

School's out for summer, and Reese Witherspoon is just as psyched as you are. Earlier today, the mom of three posted the cutest snap of her boys as they celebrated her youngest's last day of school.

Deacon, 13, and Tennessee, 4, were all smiles in Tennessee's pre-school classroom. And, even sweeter than the boys' smiles is the story behind this pic.

Last day of preschool, Tenn decided to share his brother for share day ❤️❤️#brotherlylove A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 30, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

Tennessee's last day of school coincided with "share day," and the four-year-old decided to share one of his favorite things: his very own teenage bro. (Who, it so happens, is a dead ringer for Leonardo DiCaprio.) Is that not the cutest?

From sipping milkshakes to hikes and pizza night, we know this family has a blast together—and we're sure their summer will be epict.

My guys staying cool #nashville #summertime 🍳 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 22, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

We can't wait to follow along on Insta!