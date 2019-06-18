You Can Now Rent Reese Witherspoon's House from Big Little Lies

With a cast including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley (and of course, Meryl Streep), it's hard for anyone or anything else to stand out, but the real estate on Big Little Lies does just that. And now, one of the show's enviable houses can be yours — for a cool $3,000 to $5,000 *per night* through Malibu Luxury Vacation Rentals.

Image zoom HBO

Reese Witherspoon's character's house is available for you to rent and act out all your Monterey fantasies, though it's not actually in Monterey. The house is actually in Malibu, Calif., on Broad Beach.

Image zoom Malibu Luxury Vacation Homes

As any fan of the show knows, the beach location isn't even the best thing about the house — that would be the gorgeous interiors. Plus, the fact that it has 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, and comfortably sleeps 12 people doesn't hurt.

Image zoom Malibu Luxury Vacation Homes

Oh, and it has an upstairs master bedroom with a private deck with an outdoor fireplace and a downstairs master with a deck, jacuzzi, his-and-hers bathrooms with steam showers and deep-soaking tub, and two walk-in closets.

Image zoom Malibu Luxury Vacation Homes

Not to mention, it's got an incredible ocean view.

RELATED: Shailene Woodley’s Bangs were the Most Dramatic Part of Big Little Lies

$3,000 to $5,000 per night is a hefty fee, but it sounds like this house is worth every penny.