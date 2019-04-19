Reese Witherspoon Is Totally Okay With Her Wrinkles and Gray Hair

Death and taxes are two big things that everyone says you can't avoid, but they're leaving out one major addition: getting old. It's unavoidable, yes, but for most Hollywood stars, it's something they want to delay as much as possible. One heavy hitter isn't avoiding it, however — she's embracing it. Entertainment Tonight reports that Reese Witherspoon just got real about getting old and says she's loving her gray hair and fine lines.

"I just feel like I earned that gray hair and my fine lines. I like 'em. I so prefer 43 to 25," she says in a new interview with Allure. "I have a point of view because I've been on this planet for 43 years, and I didn't feel that same way when I was 25. I didn't have the same things to say."

Witherspoon adds that the grays and the wrinkles aren't the only things to come with growing up. She adds that she's gained plenty of knowledge along with those telltale signs of aging — and it's that life experience that she's most proud of. Because she's lived, she feels like she can enact change in a real way.

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Reunited the Cast of Big Little Lies with Her Amazing Photoshop Skills

"I'm 43 and I've had a whole bunch of experiences," she added. "And I can speak with a thoughtfulness about the changes I'd like to see in the world."

She didn't wax philosophical the entire time, though. She spilled on her beauty secret, which is something many women swear by: vitamins. But she's not popping just any pills, she swears that prenatal vitamins give her hair a boost. And she's not ashamed to take them, either. Just because she's not pregnant doesn't mean she won't take all the help she can get.

"One of my girlfriends told me she takes them even though she's not pregnant, so now I do, too," Witherspoon explained. " It makes my hair look better." Presumably, they don't help with the color.

But back to that change she wants to see. Thanks to her production company, Pacific Standard, and a multimedia company, Hello Sunshine, Witherspoon is making big moves in Hollywood.

RELATED: Jennifer Garner Serenades Birthday Girl Reese Witherspoon in Her Marching Band Uniform

"I started a production company five years ago to create more roles for women onscreen and behind the scenes," Witherspoon said in 2017. Those roles include Witherspoon's involvement in Gone Girl, Wild, and, of course, Big Little Lies, which earned her an Emmy award. It's not just about entertainment, either. Witherspoon's clothing and lifestyle line, Draper James, was backed by a female venture capitalist, Kirsten Green.

"All we can do to create change is work hard," Witherspoon told Glamour. "That's my advice: Just do what you do well. If you're a producer, you've got to produce. If you're a writer, you've got to write. If you're in corporate America, keep working hard to bust through the glass ceiling."

With all of that under her peppy belt, it's no surprise she's earned a touch of gray. But since she's taking it all in stride, it looks like Witherspoon is ready for more, even if it involves getting wrinkles.