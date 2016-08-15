Reese Witherspoon Is "Feeling" Her Morning Workouts in Adorable Gym Attire

By Anna Hecht Updated Aug 15, 2016 @ 4:00 pm
Reese Witherspoon is not the only one who's "feeling it" when it comes to her workout gear. Over the weekend, she stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a graphic gym tee, and we're seriously obsessed.

The T-shirt, which reads "Feeling It," was the perfect choice for Witherspoon's Sunday morning workout class. She paired the relaxed-fit top with cropped leggings and a flashy pair of Asics running shoes.

This isn't the first time we were inspired by the actress's workout gear. Most recently, Witherspoon donned a fitted gym T-shirt with the words "Do Good" on the front. Before that, she's made of habit of rocking similar pieces over the past few months in tops featuring the phrases "Soul Searcher," "Happy Camper," "Mercury Is in Retrograde," and "Nurture Nature."

Way to stick to your workouts, Reese! You're officially upping our workout gear #goals.

