Here's Why Reese Witherspoon Is Doing the Roger Rabbit in a Puffer Coat on Instagram

Let’s be real, there are few things more satisfying than watching the world’s most famous ladies dance and sing along to female empowerment anthems — that’s what we learned this week when Black Panther’s Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter began the viral challenge to beat all viral challenges. (Sorry, “10-Year,” Ruth is officially your kryptonite).

Carter, Oscar in tow, proposed the challenge to her female followers last week, writing, “Ladies! Let’s have some fun for the rest of #WomensHistoryMonth and show the world when women unite anything is possible.” She then nominated some of her badass pals, including Halle Berry, Gabrielle Union, and Lupita Nyong’o to “upload a video dancing and/or lip syncing to your favorite Women’s Empowerment Song.”

Quickly, the star-studded ball began to roll, with Berry and Union both posting glorious lip-syncing vids the day after they were nominated.

Two of Berry’s recruits, Kelly Rowland and Reese Witherspoon, participated as well.

Reese’s Roger Rabbit is a sight to be seen:

Rowland’s nom, Ms. Tina Knowles, came out strong as well — though, c’mon, between her and Kelly, someone's got to get Beyoncé in on this.

We’re still waiting on a few famous nominees (ahem, Lupita, Jessica Alba, Zoe Kravitz, Mindy Kaling, Chrissy Teigen, Eva Longoria, Serena Williams, Ciara), and with their help hopefully we can extend this fun Women’s History Month moment into a full-blown feel-good movement.