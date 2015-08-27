Reese Witherspoon Has a Wild Reunion with Cheryl Strayed and Laura Dern

Although Reese Witherspoon's Academy Award–nominated role in Wild was the "hardest" of her career, she clearly enjoyed the experience. And this week she had a mini reunion with her co-star from the movie Laura Dern and Cheryl Strayed, the author of the original memoir whom Witherspoon portrayed on the big screen.

The three blonde ladies reunited in Portland, Ore., and, naturally, went on a nature walk. Luckily neither the heavy backpack Strayed carried in real life nor the 65-pound recreation Witherspoon carried on film made an appearance. The actress documented the special moment on Instagram:

#IntoTheWoods #WildReunion @lauradern @cherylstrayed ❤️🌲 (Guess where???) A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Aug 25, 2015 at 7:01pm PDT

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Wishes Look-Alike Mom Happy Birthday with Sweet Instagram Photo

It was a special moment for Witherspoon and her friends, and she captioned another group shot, "I'd adventure anywhere with these two ladies":

I'd adventure anywhere with these two ladies @lauradern @cherylstrayed #WildReunion #WildMovie #Portland A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Aug 26, 2015 at 4:09pm PDT

The actress also posted a photo of the trio with Strayed's dog, Janie, with the caption, "One more. Thanks for an amazing escape ladies (and Janie) xo":

One more. Thanks for an amazing escape ladies (and Janie) xo @cherylstrayed @lauradern A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Aug 26, 2015 at 6:37pm PDT

Related Video: Go Behind the Scenes with Reese Witherspoon at Her InStyle Cover Shoot

PHOTOS: See Reese Witherspoon's Transformation Through the Years