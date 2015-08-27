Reese Witherspoon Has a Wild Reunion with Cheryl Strayed and Laura Dern

Although Reese Witherspoon's Academy Award–nominated role in Wild was the "hardest" of her career, she clearly enjoyed the experience. And this week she had a mini reunion with her co-star from the movie Laura Dern and Cheryl Strayed, the author of the original memoir whom Witherspoon portrayed on the big screen.
The three blonde ladies reunited in Portland, Ore., and, naturally, went on a nature walk. Luckily neither the heavy backpack Strayed carried in real life nor the 65-pound recreation Witherspoon carried on film made an appearance. The actress documented the special moment on Instagram:
It was a special moment for Witherspoon and her friends, and she captioned another group shot, "I'd adventure anywhere with these two ladies":
The actress also posted a photo of the trio with Strayed's dog, Janie, with the caption, "One more. Thanks for an amazing escape ladies (and Janie) xo":
