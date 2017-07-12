Reese Witherspoon Channels a Modern-Day Gidget on Vacation

Reese Witherspoon is the MVP of All-American style. After serving perfect-hostess vibes in a gingham dress on the 4th of July, the Big Little Lies actress headed to the beach to give us another lesson in the art of summer dressing.
Earlier today, Witherspoon put her official out-of-office message up on Instagram with a post that showed a hammock tied between two palm trees.
"If anyone needs me I'll be here all day!" the mom of three wrote. She added a series of emojis that painted the picture of a perfect getaway. Sun, sand, a great book—what else could you need?
Answer: the perfect pair of shorts. A second post from Witherspoon's idyllic vacation showed her holding a giant paddle board in the cutest beach-friendly look.
A ruffled, off-the-shoulder top in crisp white paired perfectly with colorful shorts from Draper James x Net-a-Porter ($200, Net-a-Porter.) FYI: The cute shorts are printed with electric-hued pineapples. Where were these on National Piña Colada Day?
Witherspoon capped off the look with oversize sunnies, thus completing our vacation-wardrobe dreams.