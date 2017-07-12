Reese Witherspoon Channels a Modern-Day Gidget on Vacation

Reese Witherspoon is the MVP of All-American style. After serving perfect-hostess vibes in a gingham dress on the 4th of July, the Big Little Lies actress headed to the beach to give us another lesson in the art of summer dressing.

RELATED: 10 Times Reese Witherspoon Looked Just Like Her Kids

Earlier today, Witherspoon put her official out-of-office message up on Instagram with a post that showed a hammock tied between two palm trees.

"If anyone needs me I'll be here all day!" the mom of three wrote. She added a series of emojis that painted the picture of a perfect getaway. Sun, sand, a great book—what else could you need?

If anyone needs me I'll be here all day! ☀️🏝🌊📖#LeaveAMessageAfterTheBeep A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jul 11, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

Answer: the perfect pair of shorts. A second post from Witherspoon's idyllic vacation showed her holding a giant paddle board in the cutest beach-friendly look.

It was the perfect day for a paddle. 🌊☀️ A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jul 11, 2017 at 5:19pm PDT

A ruffled, off-the-shoulder top in crisp white paired perfectly with colorful shorts from Draper James x Net-a-Porter ($200, Net-a-Porter.) FYI: The cute shorts are printed with electric-hued pineapples. Where were these on National Piña Colada Day?

Witherspoon capped off the look with oversize sunnies, thus completing our vacation-wardrobe dreams.