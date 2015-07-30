How to Dress for a Summer Vacation Like Reese Witherspoon

Thanks to Instagram and envy-inducing photos from your favorite celebrities, it is easier than ever to imagine the lifestyles of the rich and the famous. Between perfect selfies and a peek behind the scenes on their latest projects, stars love giving us a glimpse into their unreal vacations. While you might not get the private plane or luxury accommodations, you can attain one thing from their trips: their wardrobes. Whether you are headed for beach days at a tropical island or off to historical cities to take in some culture, get inspiration for what to pack from the experts of glamorous worldwide travel.

Up first is Reese Witherspoon—the actress is a pro at looking chic whether jetting off to the Bahamas or being the ultimate tourist in Rome. Read on for ten tips to getting her vacation style:

1) Turn to your trusty black swimsuit for the pool and be sure to add color with fun sunglasses.

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Apr 3, 2015 at 2:28pm PDT

2) Use a flowing black maxi dress as a swim cover up, then accessorize with layers of gold necklaces for post-beach drinks.

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Mar 27, 2015 at 6:54pm PDT

3) Opt for no-fuss day-to-day pieces like a floral frock and nude slides.

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jul 16, 2015 at 1:09pm PDT

4) A sleek white blazer and denim skinnies make the ideal flight attire.

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Apr 19, 2015 at 9:59am PDT

5) For a day at the museum, look polished in printed trousers, a button down and matching cardigan

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 5, 2015 at 3:22pm PDT

6) Shield your face from the sun with a stylish summer hat.

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 19, 2015 at 3:01pm PDT

7) Count on a striped caftan for lazy days.

8) Pack a basic tank, because sometimes you need to let the destination be the star of your photos.

9) You can’t go wrong with classy cat-eye sunglasses.

10) Gladiator sandals make a stylish statement while being comfortable enough for a full day of walking.

Now that you've got a sense of Reese Witherspoon's vacation style, get the look by shopping picks below!

Shop the pieces: 1. Marysia swimsuit, $335; net-a-porter.com. 2. Lands' End caftan, $50; landsend.com. 3. Marc by Marc Jacobs sunglasses, $140; shopbop.com. 4. Mango dress, $130; mango.com. 5. J.Crew blazer, $178; jcrew.com. 6. Loeffler Randall sandal: loefflerrandall.com. 7. Eugenia Kim hat, $238; matchesfashion.com.

