Why Reese Witherspoon Turned Down a Second Guest Episode on Friends

In another Friends-universe, we could have gotten more of Rachel Green's sister Jill and her younger sibling antics, but Reese Witherspoon revealed she turned down a chance to guest star on the show again.

In an interview alongside Jennifer Aniston with Associated Press, Witherspoon said she was asked to come back to Friends, but declined — due to a fear of performing in front of a live studio audience.

"Did you know they asked me back, and I said 'I can't do it?'" she told Aniston during the interview. "I was too scared."

"How dare?" Aniston replied, echoing all of our sentiments.

Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) reveals that she was asked back to #Friends but declined. Unlike Jennifer Aniston, she did not enjoy performing in front of a live studio audience when she played Aniston’s sister on the show. pic.twitter.com/tdSpE3Eo7S — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 15, 2019

“She’s so good in front of a live audience. You are so good!” Witherspoon told Aniston, to which she replied, "You are too, you forget it because you blacked out from fear."

RELATED: Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon Just Had a Big Little Lies Reunion

Unfortunately, we'll never find out what another episode of Jill Green would have been like, but at least we'll always get to obsess over her monochromatic crop top and thigh-high slit skirt outfit.