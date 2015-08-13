See Reese Witherspoon as a Cheerleader in This Adorable #TBT Snap

Rita Kokshanian
Aug 13, 2015 @ 4:00 pm

We've seen Reese Witherspoon play many different roles, but we've never seen her quite like this before. In honor of #ThrowbackThursday, the actress took to Instagram to share a vintage shot of herself as a cheerleader, and it is seriously cute. 

In the black-and-white 'gram, Witherspoon stands atop a pyramid of cheerleaders in a uniform that boasts her team name "Generals." And although she is definitely young, that gorgeous smile is unmistakable. "#TBT to my days as a proud General #cheernation #firstsquad #lilgeneral," the actress, who graces the cover of Souther Living magazine this month, captioned the photo. Check it out below:

😂😂😂#TBT to my days as a proud General 🎉#cheernation #firstsquad #lilgeneral

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

